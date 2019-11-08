Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

An army jawan was martyred as Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Defence PRO, Jammu, the gunfight was reported from KG sector of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in October, tributes were paid to the Army soldiers who were killed in Tangadhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The Pakistan military had resorted to firing in Tangadhar sector on October 19 to assist infiltration by terrorists, killing two Indian Army personnel and a civilian. Three others were also injured in the attack.

The bodies of Padam Bahardur Shrestha, a resident of Gollaghat district in Assam and Gamil Kumar Shrestha, a resident of Palpa district in Nepal, reached the Delhi Technical Area, from where they were shifted to the Domestic Airport before being flown to Jorhat in Assam.

Several senior Army officials, including Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, paid tributes at the Delhi Technical Area.

