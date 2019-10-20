Image Source : FILE Two soldiers, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Tangdhar sector

Two Indian soldiers and one civilian have been killed after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops along the Line of control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Sunday.

Besides the death of two Army jawans and a civilian in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector today, three others were injured.

One house and a rice godown completely were also damaged, along with two cars, two cow shelters with 19 cattle and sheep inside were also destroyed.

The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly to the unprovoked violation from across the border.

Earlier on October 13, an army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullah district.

