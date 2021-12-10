General Bipin Rawat's last rites in Delhi today; nation pays final respects to India's first CDS | Updates

Highlights
- Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is heading the tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash
- The black box has been recovered from the crash site
- All possible angles being probed
CDS General Bipin Rawat's funeral today: The last rites of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat will be held in Delhi on Friday. General Rawat, India's first CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defence personnel had lost their lives after an IAF helicopter in which they were travelling from Sulur air base to Wellington crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Wednesday afternoon. The final journey of CDS General Bipin Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to start around 2 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm. He will be cremated with full military honours. Earlier on Thursday, heart-wrenching scenes were seen at the Palam airport in Delhi as 13 caskets were lined up inside a hangar in presence of the family members of the victims of the crash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and the country's top military brass paid homage to the CDS, his wife Madhulika, Brig LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft from Tamil Nadu.