General Bipin Rawat's last rites in Delhi today; nation pays final respects to India's first CDS | Updates

The tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others is focusing on all possible reasons including whether a human error caused the accident, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The chopper crashed at around 12:22 pm, they said, adding it was to land at Wellington at around 12:15 pm. "All angles including possible human error will be investigated," a senior military offcial said. In a statement in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced ordering a tri-services enquiry into the accident.