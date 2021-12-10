Friday, December 10, 2021
     
  • Scheduled international commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till January 31, 2022
  4. General Bipin Rawat's last rites in Delhi today; nation pays final respects to India's first CDS | Updates
General Bipin Rawat's last rites in Delhi today; nation pays final respects to India's first CDS | Updates

CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, seven Indian Army officers and jawans and four Indian Air Force officers lost their lives in the military chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2021 9:05 IST
CDS General Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash live updates
Image Source : PTI

CDS General Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash live updates

Highlights

  • Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is heading the tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash
  • The black box has been recovered from the crash site
  • All possible angles being probed

CDS General Bipin Rawat's funeral today: The last rites of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat will be held in Delhi on Friday. General Rawat, India's first CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defence personnel had lost their lives after an IAF helicopter in which they were travelling from Sulur air base to Wellington crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Wednesday afternoon. The final journey of CDS General Bipin Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to start around 2 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm. He will be cremated with full military honours. Earlier on Thursday, heart-wrenching scenes were seen at the Palam airport in Delhi as 13 caskets were lined up inside a hangar in presence of the family members of the victims of the crash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and the country's top military brass paid homage to the CDS, his wife Madhulika, Brig LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft from Tamil Nadu. 

 

Live updates :General Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash Live Updates |

  • Dec 10, 2021 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Civilians can pay tributes to Gen Bipin Rawat at his residence today

    Civilians can pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at his Karaj Marg residence. 

     

  • Dec 10, 2021 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Delhi | Outside visuals from Base Hospital.

  • Dec 10, 2021 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Rajnath Singh to attend Brig LS Lidder’s last rites at Brar Square at 9.30 am

  • Dec 10, 2021 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    IAF helicopter crash: All possible angles being probed

    The tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others is focusing on all possible reasons including whether a human error caused the accident, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

    All possible angles being probed

    Image Source : PTI

    All possible angles being probed

    The chopper crashed at around 12:22 pm, they said, adding it was to land at Wellington at around 12:15 pm. "All angles including possible human error will be investigated," a senior military offcial said. In a statement in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced ordering a tri-services enquiry into the accident.

     

     

     

  • Dec 10, 2021 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Bhutan's King offers prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others

    Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck on Thursday offered prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulka and 11 others killed in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, Indian officials said. They said Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the King's father also offered prayers for those killed in the crash on Wednesday, they said.

    "The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo have sent messages of condolence for the bereaved families, and the government and people of India," said an official. Gen Rawat visited Bhutan several times during his career and had a very cordial relationship with the top leadership of the country. The officials said the Bhutanese prime minister, foreign minister and senior officers of the country's armed forces attended a ceremony to pay tributes to Gen Rawat and others. 

  • Dec 10, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Lone survivor IAF Group Captain shifted to Bengaluru's Command Hospital

    Indian Air Force's Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash that resulted in the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu, has been shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. Earlier today, in his statement in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the IAF Group Captain is on life support in Military Hospital at Wellington.

    IAF Group Captain shifted to Bengaluru's Command Hospital

    Image Source : PTI

    IAF Group Captain shifted to Bengaluru's Command Hospital

    The health condition of the Shaurya Chakra awardee is critical but stable. The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry. 

