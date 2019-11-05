Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. CBI searches 169 places in bank frauds worth Rs 7,000 cr

CBI searches 169 places in bank frauds worth Rs 7,000 cr

The official said the agency has registered around 35 cases related to bank frauds involving Rs 7,000 crore. The official, however, did not reveal the names of the banks or the accused involved in the case.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2019 12:26 IST
The official said the agency has registered around 35 cases
Image Source : PTI

The official said the agency has registered around 35 cases related to bank frauds involving Rs 7,000 crore.

 

Tightening its noose in bank fraud cases worth Rs 7,000 crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out searches at over 169 locations across the country.

A senior CBI official said the agency is conducting searches at around 169 places across the country, including in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nager Haveli.

The official said the agency has registered around 35 cases related to bank frauds involving Rs 7,000 crore.

The official, however, did not reveal the names of the banks or the accused involved in the case.

This is not the first time the central probe agency has carried out such a massive search operation. It has carried out several similar searches in bank fraud cases in the last few months.

ASLO READ | CBI starts probe in 5 more cases against Chhota Rajan

ALSO READ | CBI arrests Pailan Group CMD in Rs 574 crore chit fund scam

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFive cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast Next StoryUPPCL EPF scam: Priyanka questions BJP, UP govt's complicity  