Image Source : PTI CBI charges DARE scientist, US-based company for irregularities in procurement of radar components

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE) scientist and US-based company, AKON Inc for alleged irregularities in purchase of 35 VCO based RF generators in connection with lab testing of various radar electronic warfare systems.

As per the FIR, Suresh received the order of 35 units of generators, which was worth Rs 1.72 crores. A preliminary inquiry was carried out by the CBI following a vigilance inquiry carried out by the Ministry of Defence, during which the irregularities was found.

the CBI has named AKON Inc based in California in the US in its FIR for allegedly sending incomplete equipment even after receiving payments for 35 VCO-based RF Generator used in radar-based electronic warfare for USD one million (Rs 7.3 crore as per present exchange rates), they said.

It is alleged that the company was selected for supplying the equipment through a global tender and 90 per cent of the payment was made in three tranches in February, 2009, they said.

The CBI has alleged that she had accepted these 35 units even after having knowledge from AKON representatives through emails that these units were in developmental stage, they said.

The agency, which did a preliminary enquiry into the matter before filing the FIR, found that 24 units were sent back for "upgrade" without stating the nature of upgrade, 11 remained in DARE store till 2011 unused and untested, they alleged.

She allegedly allowed balance payment to be made to AKON certifying that units were working satisfactorily knowing that 24 units are still with the USA-based vendor, they said.

In 2011, after ensuring payment to the vendor, the scientist recommended that 11 units held in store are not working at all and should be sent back to the vendor for repair, they said.

The CBI has alleged that even now only 13 units are held by DARE and the remaining are with AKON, it said.

The units supplied by the vendor did not meet the specifications of the order and their weight were approximately three times more than the dummy provided by it, they said.

Testing of VCO-based radar threat simulator could not be completed by a Bengaluru-based vendor even after full payment of Rs 9.

5 lakh because of non-supply of the component by AKON, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Boost for Make in India: DRDO-designed sub-machine gun completes successful trails, paves way for induction

Latest India News