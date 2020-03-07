CBI brings PNB fraud case accused from Muscat

Image Source : FILE CBI brings bank fraud case accused to India from Muscat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday brought an accused in a bank fraud case from Muscat, Oman. The accused, identified as Sunny Kalra has been brought along with his wife.

The duo was absconding since registration of FIR. It was alleged that Shri Sunny Kalra, Director of White Tiger Steels Pvt. Ltd., fraudulently obtained a bank loan of Rs. 10 crores (approx) from Punjab National Bank, Darya Ganj Branch, New Delhi and clandestinely removed the hypothecated goods which led to the loan account NPA.

A charge sheet was filed on December 22, 2016, Sunny Kalra and his wife along with three other officials of PNB including then-Chief Manager, then Manager & then AGM. Further investigation was kept open.

As the absconding accused did not join the investigation, a Red Corner Notice was issued on December 31, 2016. In pursuance of existing RCN, Shri Sunny Kalra was apprehended by NCB Muscat, Oman and information was passed on to NCB India. Meanwhile, CBI with the help of Interpol was regularly in contact with NCB Muscat for the deportation of accused Sunny Kalra to India.



With effective coordination with NCB Muscat, Indian Embassy at Oman, NCB India (CBI), the deportation of accused Sunny Kalra was attended and addressed within a short span of time. The accused will be produced before the Competent Court in New Delhi.

