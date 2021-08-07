Caught on camera: Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera shot dead in Mohali | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Caught on camera: Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera shot dead in Mohali

Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight in Mohali on Saturday after being chased by two armed men who fired around 15 bullets at the young leader in the Mataur market at around 10.30 am before fleeing the spot.

In the video, it is seen that the former president of Akali Dal’s student wing tried to run away from the spot when two youths, who came in a Hyundai i20 car, started firing at him. Vikramjit Singh aka Vicky Middukheda is said to be a group member of notorious gangster Larensh Vishnoi, lodged in Tihar Jail.

According to reports, Middukhera had come to meet his friend in an SUV near a property consultant’s office at a market in Mataur. He was taken to hospital in a PCR van from the spot where succumbed to his injuries.

Empty shells have been recovered from the spot. Police are scanning the CCTV footage from the area. SSP Satinder Singh and the DSP rushed to the spot.

Middukhera was a student leader and was once president of Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Panjab University, Chandigarh. Later, he joined the SAD's student wing Student Organisation of India (SOI).

