Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court sends Anubrata Mondal to ED remand for 11 days

A Delhi court on Friday sent Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal to Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand for 11 days in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case.

Earlier on November 17, the ED arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader and the party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal after a marathon interrogation at Asansol Correctional Home where he has been lodged, the agency officials said.

Mondal was questioned for over five hours. He was earlier apprehended by the CBI in the same case in August and is in judicial custody. The CBI is investigating the criminal aspect of the cattle smuggling case, while the ED is probing the money laundering angle.

