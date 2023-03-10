Friday, March 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court sends Anubrata Mondal to ED remand for 11 days

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court sends Anubrata Mondal to ED remand for 11 days

the ED arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader and the party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case after a marathon interrogation at Asansol Correctional Home where he has been lodged, the agency officials said.

Atul Bhatia Reported By: Atul Bhatia @atul_bhatia1 New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2023 15:53 IST
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court sends Anubrata Mondol to
Image Source : PTI Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court sends Anubrata Mondol to ED remand for 11 days

A Delhi court on Friday sent Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal to Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand  for 11 days in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case. 

Earlier on November 17, the ED arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader and the party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal after a marathon interrogation at Asansol Correctional Home where he has been lodged, the agency officials said.

Mondal was questioned for over five hours. He was earlier apprehended by the CBI in the same case in August and is in judicial custody. The CBI is investigating the criminal aspect of the cattle smuggling case, while the ED is probing the money laundering angle.

ALSO READ | Cattle smuggling case: Sukanya Mondal submits her income details to CBI

ALSO READ | Cattle smuggling case: CBI summons bank officials for details on Anubrata's accounts

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News