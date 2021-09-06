Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB/ANI Cat, Leopard come face to face in Nashik well. Here's what happened next | Video

A cat and a leopard came face to face in Nashik recently. The dramatic video of the nail-biting face-off soon went viral on social media. Both the animals fell in a well. This happened as the leopard was attempting to chase the cat.

In the video, the cat and the leopard sat facing each other. The next moment, the leopard walked up to the cat, while the latter was seen balancing itself on two feet.

This continued for a couple of seconds. However, the leopard didn't harm the cat. It was later released in its natural habitat.

Pankaj Garg, the deputy conservator of forests (West Nashik), said the leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. "It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," he said.

Similar visuals of faceoff between animals have been witnessed in the past too, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Recently, two tigers engaged in a fierce fight in Karnataka. The roaring animals pounced on each other at Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve. The video of the incident was recenttly shot by a tourist during a safari into the jungle.

