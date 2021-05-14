Case registered against COVID-positive man for attending wedding in Dakshina Kannada district.

A case has been registered against a man from Maninalkur village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district for attending a wedding three days after testing positive for coronavirus, police said.
Rajesh Poojary attended the function at Karkala on Thursday, the police said.
He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 10 and had been directed by authorities to remain in isolation for two weeks, they said.
The incident came to light on Thursday when a team of officials led by a project development officer (PDO) visited his house, they said.
Based on a complaint filed by the PDO, a case has been registered against Poojary, they added.