Image Source : PTI/FILE Rohtak-based contractor robbed of his car at gunpoint near Dwarka Expressway

Two unidentified miscreants snatched a car belonging to a Rohtak-based contractor at gunpoint near Dhankot village on the Dwarka Expressway on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Naveen Kumar, a native of Rohtak currently residing in Sector-15 in Gurugram.

In his complaint, the victim said that two men snatched his car, Hyundai Creta, at gunpoint near Dhankot village on Sunday when he was on his way back to Gurugram from Rohtak and had stopped on Dwarka Expressway for some work.

A case has been registered at Rajendra Park police station under relevant sections of the IPC against unknown people. According to primary information, the investigation team has received some inputs about the absconding criminals. A team of Crime Branch is also investigating the matter.

(With IANS inputs)

