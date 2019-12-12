Image Source : PTI CAB protests: Deepak Kumar removed as Guwahati police commissioner

Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar removed from post on Thursday amid Citizenship Amendment Bill protests. Munna Prasad Gupta appointed as new city top cop, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. In addition to it, Assam's additional general of police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal transferred as ADGP (CID); GP Singh is appointed in his place.

Meanwhile, Internet services in Assam have been suspended for another 48 hours, beginning from 12 noon today.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to meet Union Minister Amit Shah today at 8 pm.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the people in the Northeast that the bill isn't going to affect them in anyway. He added that the region is not in the ambit of the Citizenship Bill.

"There are attempts to fuel tensions in the Northeast region. Most of the region is out of the ambit of this bill but politics of Congress and its allies depends on illegal immigrants... Congress in the past had promised relief to persecuted minority refugees but never did anything for them. The condition in which they were living in Pakistan, similar treatment was given by Congress governments to them," PM Modi said.