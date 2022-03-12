Budget session of Parliament to resume from March 14, Covid restrictions to stay

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

The Budget session of the Parliament is set to resume on Monday (March 14). The Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional business time over the earlier scheduled, during the 2nd part of the session. The House will sit from 11 am to 6 pm during the scheduled 19 sittings while it sat from 10 am-3 pm during the first part. The Covid restrictions will remain in place during the budget sessions.

With this increase in sitting time of one hour per sitting, the Rajya Sabha will get 64 hrs 30 minutes for transacting the Government’s legislative business and taking up the issues of public importance during the second part of the session.

The House will have four days for Private Member’s Business. The Question Hour will continue to be for one hour while the Zero Hour which was curtailed to half an hour during the first part will now be for full one hour per sitting.

The two Houses of Parliament will continue to follow the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilising both the chambers and visitors' galleries.

As per the seating arrangement, Rajya Sabha, having a total strength presently of 237 members with eight vacancies out of a total of 245 MPs. will have 139 (+3) MPs sitting in the chamber while 98 others will be accommodated in the gallery at a given time.

Similarly, Lok Sabha has a total accommodation of 538 members, out of which 282, including the Prime Minister, can sit in the chamber while the rest 258 can sit in the galleries at a given time.

(With ANI Inputs)

