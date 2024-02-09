Budget Session: 'Motion of Thanks' to be presented on Ram temple in Parliament tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On the last day of the ongoing Budget Session, a Motion of Thanks on the Ram temple will be presented in both houses of Parliament on Saturday, February 10. Under Rule 193, a proposal on the Ram Temple is slated to come in the Lok Sabha as well as in Rajya Sabha.

According to the information, the proposal would lay emphasis on the following points:

Lord Ram, a symbol of India and Indianness

Lord Ram, a symbol of Indian culture

Lord Ram, a symbol of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'

PM began budget remarks with 'Ram Ram' greetings

Earlier on January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his customary remarks to the media ahead of the start of parliament's budget session with 'Ram Ram' greetings. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22 figured in the remarks of President Droupdadi Murmu who addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"Ram Ram greetings to you all for the year 2024," the Prime Minister had said at the beginning of his remarks. He also concluded his remarks with Ram Ram. "Ram Ram to all of you," he said.

BJP issues whip to all its MPs

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, asking them to be present in the Parliament on Saturday as some important legislative business is to be discussed in both Houses.

"All BJP Members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha on Saturday, February 10, 2024. All members of BJP in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Saturday, 10 February and support the Government stand," the whips said, which is issued for Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha separately.

Budget Session extended by a day

It should be noted here that the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament was extended by a day till February 10. The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year was started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9.

Tabling the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Modi government, which assumed office in 2014, overcame crisis of those years and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path.

