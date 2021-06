Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nine BSP MLAs meet Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, may join Samajwadi Party

In a major setback for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati ahead of next year's Assembly elections, 9 MLAs switch over to the Samajwadi Party. The nine MLAs include Hakim Lal Bind (Handia), Vandana Singh (Sagri), Ramveer Upadhyay (Sadabad), Anil Kumar Singh (Purwa), Aslam Raini (Bhinga), Aslam Ali (Dholana), Mujtaba Siddiqui (Pratappur), Hargovind Bhargava (Sidhauli) and Sushma Patel (Mungra Badshahpur).

All the nine MLAs are currently meeting Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav at the party office in Lucknow.

