Jailed on rape charge, BSP leader gets 2-day parole to take oath as MP

Bahujan Samajwadi Pary leader Atul Rai, who has been in jail since May last year when he was put behind the bars on charge of rape, will finally take oath as a Member of Parliament. Rai was elected as an MP from Ghosi parliament constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, granted him 2-day parole to take his oath, 8 months after he was elected.

Granting him two days parole, Justice Ramesh Sinha ordered that Rai will go to national capital on January 29 in police custody and the police will take him back into custody on January 31, after he takes oath as Member of Parliament.

The counsel appearing for Rai contended that his client could not take oath after being elected in the Lok Sabha polls as he was in jail on charges of rape. His first bail application was rejected by the High Court.

An FIR had been registered against Rai on May 1 last year at Lanka Police Station in Varanasi. Thereafter, he was arrested and sent to jail.

Atul Rai had said that he was being framed in the rape case by his political rivals.