Video: Newly constructed bridge in Gujarat's Junagadh collapses

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR Bridge collapse in Junagarh, Gujarat

A newly constructed bridge in Gujarat's Junagarh District gave way on Sunday injuring a few people. The bridge was built only a few years ago. As the bridge collapsed it took down four cars along with it as well. The cars remain trapped on the fallen portion of the bridge. It is being said that ground beneath the bridge gave way causing a collapse. Locals are outraged as authorities did not anticipate the collapse and failed to take any preventive measures that could have averted the injuries. Initial surmise suggests that hevy rains made the ground beneath the bridge to give way.

Locals rushed to the spot after the bridge collapse and started the rescue work. It is feared that a few people may be trapped under the debris of the fallen bridge.