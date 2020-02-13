Former TERI chief RK Pachauri passes away

BREAKING: RK Pachauri passes away

Former TERI chief RK Pachauri has passed away. He breathed his last on Thursday after a prolonged cardiac ailment. Pachauri, 79, was admitted to the Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi on Tuesday. He was put on life support. Pachauri underwent open-heart surgery at Escorts Heart Institute after suffering a stroke in Mexico in July last year.

In a series of tweets, TERI expressed condolences on the passing away of RK Pachauri.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing away of Dr RK Pachauri, the Founder Director of TERI. The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief," TERI said in a tweet.

“TERI is what it is today because of Dr Pachauri’s untiring perseverance. He played a pivotal role in making us a leading organisation in the sustainability space,” said Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, TERI, who succeeded Dr Pachauri in 2015.

“Dr Pachauri’s contribution to global sustainable development is unparalleled. His leadership of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) laid the ground for climate change conversations today,” added TERI Chairman Nitin Desai.

