RK Pachauri passes away, read this to know who he was

Image Source : FILE RK Pachauri passes away

RK Pachauri passes away: Former Chairman of Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) chairman RK Pachauri passed away on Thursday, February 13. Seventy nine-year-old Pachauri was suffering from cardiac ailments for a prolonged period. IPCC won the Nobel Peace Prize when RK Pachauri was its chairman. IPCC shared the Nobel Peace Prize with former US Vice-President Al Gore.

When was RK Pachauri born?

RK Pachauri was born in Nainital on August 20, 1940

Where did RK Pachauri complete his education?

RK Pachauri was educated in La Martiniere College in Lucknow and in Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. He then obtained his Master of Science (MS) in In Industrial Engineering at North California State University in the United States. He did his PhD in Industrial Engineering and Economics.

Professional life of RK Pachauri

After working as professor in various universities in the US. Pachauri returned to India. He joined The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) as Director in the year 1982. He was a Visiting Research Fellow at the World Bank (1990). RK Pachauri was elected Chairman of IPCC, a United Nations panel (2002). He has been a member and a Governing Committee member of various prestigious institutions. Under his Chairmanship, the IPCC won Nobel Peace Prize alongside Al Gore.