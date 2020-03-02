BREAKING: No hanging for Nirbhaya convicts tomorrow, court stays execution for now

Image Source : PTI BREAKING: No hanging of Nirbhaya convicts tomorrow, court stays execution for now

Convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case will not be hanged tomorrow. A Delhi court on Monday stayed the execution of the four convicts and deferred the matter till further orders.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan, one of the convicts in the case. Earlier in the day, Pawan's curative plea was rejected by the Supreme Court. The court had also dismissed Pawan's and Akshay Kumar Singh's applications for staying their death warrants.

A 23-year-old woman, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She succumbed to injuries days later, on December 29, at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she was taken for better medical treatment.

A total of six people -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were convicted in the gang rape and murder of the paramedic student here.