India's economic growth 'much weaker' than expected says IMF | Live Updates

  India's economic growth 'much weaker' than expected says IMF
September 13, 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2019 6:21 IST
  • September 13, 2019 6:11 AM (IST)

    India's economic growth 'much weaker' than expected: IMF

    India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, the IMF said on Thursday, attributing the reasons to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies.

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.

