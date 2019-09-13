India's economic growth 'much weaker' than expected says IMF | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 13, 2019
India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, the IMF said on Thursday, attributing the reasons to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.
