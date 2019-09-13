Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan minister confirms spending ‘billions’ in funding of terror organisations

Pakistan’s Minister for Interior, Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday confirmed that Pakistan spent billions of rupees on terror organisations like Jamat-Ud-Dawa (JUD).

"We have given organisations like JuD and Jaish-e-Mohammad billions of rupees to function. We have taken over their institutions", Shah admitted.

Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Shah said, “We have spent millions of rupees on JuD. We spent years on motivating them for war. Now, we need to demotivate the members of these organisations and bring them down to the mainstream.”

Pakistan has been in a constant state of denial of any state involvement in funding terror activities.

Already on the gray-list of the FATF, Pakistan is now having to deal with internal factions who have started raising a voice.

Shah also went on to add that people are not believing us on Kashmir because of the name we have made for ourself.

“You earn a name for yourself in the society. If people are not believing us in the international community, who is responsible for that? Why is nobody believing us on Kashmir. We need to contemplate on that” Shah added.

Ijaz Shah is a former Brigadier of the Pakistan Army and has also served at the ISI during his service years.

Pakistan’s ministers like Sheikh Rasheed and Fawad have been calling for ‘violence’ in the Kashmir Valley in the last one month. Multiple hate speeches have come out from the Pak minister since he Modi government scrapped Article 370 on August 5.

