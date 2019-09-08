Image Source : FACEBOOK India always one step ahead of Pakistan, surprised us in 1965 war: Retired Pak Army General

Pakistani army brass seems to publicly accept that India has always been superior to Pakistan in terms of military and strategic thinking.

Pakistan Army General (retired) Ghulam Mustafa accepted that India has always been one step ahead of Pakistan in planning. Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, the General said that Pakistan did not foresee Narendra Modi revoking Article 370.

Referring to the scrapping of Article 370, the General said, "Pakistan did not think that Modi would take this step. We do not think of the future, Pakistan has narrow thinking. In India, there is a culture of strategic thinking which is lacking in Pakistan.

Mustafa also conceded that India surprised Pakistan in the 1965 war.

"Pakistan misses a strategic thinking apparatus. In 1965, Pakistan never thought India could cross the International Border and open a front at Lahore and Sialkot. They surprised us by hitting us where we least expected", the retired General said.

He also said that the International community would only buy Pakistan's narrative when they will have vested interest in Pakistan like they do in India.