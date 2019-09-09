India TV brings to you exclusive photos of Pakistani SSG commandos killed in action at the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

India TV Exclusive - Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army

The photos show the aftermath of an operation where alert soldiers of the Indian Army foiled a bid by Pakistani SSG commandos to infiltrate into India. At least five to seven Pak SSG commandos were killed in action.

Earlier, Commander XV corps Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon had said in a press conference on September 4 that Pakistan refused to take back the bodies of its dead soldiers from the LoC despite India's communication to DGMO Pak Army through hotline.

Tensions at the LoC remain high with constant ceasefire violations being done from Pakistani side.