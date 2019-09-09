Monday, September 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. India TV Exclusive | Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army

India TV Exclusive | Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army

India TV brings to you exclusive photos of Pakistani SSG commandos killed in action at the Line of Control.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2019 7:41 IST

India TV brings to you exclusive photos of Pakistani SSG commandos killed in action at the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. 

India Tv - India TV Exclusive - Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army 

India TV Exclusive - Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army 

The photos show the aftermath of an operation where alert soldiers of the Indian Army foiled a bid by Pakistani SSG commandos to infiltrate into India. At least five to seven Pak SSG commandos were killed in action.  

Also Read | India always one step ahead of Pakistan, surprised us in 1965 war: Retired Pak Army General

India Tv - India TV Exclusive - Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army 

India TV Exclusive - Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army 

Earlier, Commander XV corps Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon had said in a press conference on September 4 that Pakistan refused to take back the bodies of its dead soldiers from the LoC despite India's communication to DGMO Pak Army through hotline. 

India Tv - India TV Exclusive - Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army 

India TV Exclusive - Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army 

Tensions at the LoC remain high with constant ceasefire violations being done from Pakistani side. 

 

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBihar: JD(U) block president's son found dead at friend's residence