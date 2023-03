West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to protect the country's Constitution and its citizens' constitutional rights to save “the nation from a disaster”. At a civic reception for Murmu here, Banerjee lauded her as a "Golden lady" and said the country has a proud heritage of people from various communities, castes and creeds living in harmony for ages. "Madam President, you are the constitutional head of this country. I would request you to protect the Constitution and the constitutional rights of the poor people of this country. We would request you to protect the country from a disaster," Banerjee said at the civic reception.