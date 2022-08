The weapons recovered from Pakistan ISI-backed terrorists are lethal and usually used by Pakistan Army, Punjab Police said. Punjab Police on Sunday busted a Pak-ISI-backed terrorist module and arrested four members. The accused were associated with Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta. They were apprehended from Delhi during the intel-led operation carried out by the Counter-Intelligence unit of Punjab Police with the help of Delhi Police.