The masterminds of the Pathankot and Pulwama attacks have been declared 'terrorists' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Monday, as per the notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA in their notification designated Jaish-e-Mohammad's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, a key conspirator of the 2019 terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Pulwama and Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif, a resident of Charsadda, who was the handler of Pathankot Air Force Station Terror Attack in India, as terrorists.

Two separate notifications have been issued regarding declaring them terrorists under the act.

In a notification dated April 11, the MHA said Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif, resident of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the operational commander and part of the core