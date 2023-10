AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said his party has so far fielded three candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls and more names will be announced in consultation with its state leadership.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has entered the poll fray in Rajasthan for the first time. It has fielded candidates from the Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur, Fatehpur in Sikar and Kaman in Bharatpur for the November 25 polls.