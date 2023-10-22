Training aircraft crashes near Pune, investigation ordered | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the crashed plane

A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Pune district. The incident unfolded under circumstances that are yet to be fully disclosed, leaving local authorities and aviation experts seeking answers.

"A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details awaited," said a Pune rural police official as quoted by news agency ANI.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, and authorities are actively investigating the crash to determine its cause. The training aircraft came down near Gojubavi village, situated in the Pune district, raising questions about the safety and security measures in place during training exercises.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and oversight in aviation training to prevent such unfortunate occurrences. Investigations into the cause of the crash will be critical in assessing whether any safety protocols need to be enhanced or revised to prevent future accidents during training sessions.

