Lok Sabha election 2024: Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has clearly said that he will use social media platforms and not advertisement banners for the poll campaign during the 2024 general elections. He said that his work for social upliftment and down-to-earth attitude will definitely help him to win his constituency.

He said that he would seek the blessings of people in his constituency through mobile networks and various social media platforms. He said that the voters these days are very smart.

“Husband votes for one party while the wife votes for the other. But they accept gifts and benefits from all political parties,” Gadkari said during an interview in Nagpur.

Political heirs of Nitin Gadkari:

He said that he will use social media platforms and reach out to the people to seek votes and put his good work for the development ahead of them. Gadkari added that his family members are not his political heirs.

“My workers are my real political assets and not my family workers. Of course, my physical property will go to family members,” he said.

He said that a suggestion by party colleagues to make his elder son an office bearer of the party was politely rejected by himself. “I won’t allow my son to sit next to me,” he said.

Nitin Gadkari also disclosed that during his youth days, he would dream to marry ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini.

“After becoming a minister, one day when Hema Malini visited our house, I confessed to her about my dream. To my surprise, Hema Malini said she would have considered the decision. But I thought this would not have been possible during those days. I considered my wife as Hema Malini but my favourite heroine has always been Rekha,” he confessed.

(With agencies inputs)

