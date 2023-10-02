'One can now reach Delhi airport in 20 mins': Nitin Gadkari on Ring Road project opening

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that people can now travel to the airport it will take 2 hours but after this road opens, you can reach the airport in 20 minutes. While speaking at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague, he said, "Urban Extension Road 2, a ring road will be opened in 2-3 months, normally, if you (people) come to Delhi and then go to the airport it will take 2 hours but after this road opens, you can reach the airport in 20 minutes."

During his address, Gadkari shared news about the imminent opening of Urban Extension Road 2, a major ring road project in Delhi. He stated that the road would be inaugurated within the next 2-3 months, potentially revolutionizing travel times in the city. The development of Urban Extension Road 2 is expected to significantly reduce travel time and congestion for commuters traveling to the airport and various parts of the city. This infrastructure project aims to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the Indian capital.

Minister Nitin Gadkari also said that India has set a target to become the world’s number one automobile manufacturing hub in the next 3 to 4 years. Gadkari said, that in the last nine years, the size of the automobile industry in India had increased from Rs 4.5 lakh crore rupees to Rs 12.5 lakh crore. The minister said the Automobile industry has given jobs to 4.5 crore people in the country. Nitin Gadkari also spoke about the government's strategy of gradually moving away from the use of diesel and petrol.

"All the vehicles in Nagpur such as tractors, buses, and cars are running through bio-CNG...I have a dream to get India rid of petrol and diesel...It's a difficult dream to achieve but not impossible" Gadkari saidMinister Gadkari was welcomed in a traditional 'Maharashtrian way' upon his arrival at Prague airport on October 1, where he was greeted by India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Hemant Kotalwar. His visit to Prague is part of his official tour, which includes participation in the Ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)

