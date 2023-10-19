VIDEO: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates highest national flag of 418 feet at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : BHAGWANT MANN (X) Nitin Gadkari inaugurates highest national flag at Attari-Wagah border

Highest national flag in India : Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari today (October 19) inaugurated the highest national flag of 418 feet tall at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present with him during the event.

While speaking to the media, Nitin Gadkari said, "It is the golden day of my life. I have come to the Attari-Wagah border for the first time. NHAI has installed the tallest national flag here. This is a place that inspires you to be patriotic."

"I have done a lot of things in life- tunnels, bridges but this is the most amazing. I am delighted and I thank the jawans who are guarding our borders", Gadkari added.

