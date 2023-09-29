Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has warned the contractors over bad construction of roads in Washim, Maharashtra. Union Minister of Road and Transport, who is known for his frankness, was speaking at the inauguration program of National Highway-161 passing through Washim district.

While addressing the program, Gadkari, sending a strong message, said, "I have told the contractor that if there are cracks in the road or the road is poorly constructed, I will put the contractor before a bulldozer."

He also said, "Till date, I have got Rs 50 lakh crore work done and not for a single time favoured any contractor. I will neither let anyone do corruption nor will I do it myself. (Na khaunga, na khane dunga)

Gadkari had given warning earlier too

Nitin Gadkari had given a similar warning to the contractors. Last month, Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present at a bhoomi pujan program in Nagpur. During this period, Gadkari had talked tough with leaders, officers and contractors. Gadkari had said that the leaders are only concerned about their kin's employment. He had said, "Any contractor who does bad work should be blacklisted. Whoever does bad work, strict action should be taken against him.

(Reporter- Imran Khan)