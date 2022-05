The Delhi Police has not yet taken any decision over opening of restrobars in the city till 3 am, and contemplating if licence conditions need to be changed, police officials said on Thursday. "The city police has not yet taken any decision about what needs to be done regarding opening of restrobars in the city till 3 am. Because the existing order is only till 1 pm and if it needs to be extended, then everyone's licensing conditions need to be amended," a senior police officer said. Restaurants' licence is approved by the licensing department of Delhi Police, officials said.