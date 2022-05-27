Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 2,710 new COVID cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,814.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,710 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 14 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (May 27), the country saw a total of 2,296 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,07,177.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 15,814, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,414.

An increase of 400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,539. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 403 fresh Covid cases and one more fatality on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.76 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,067 and the death toll climbed to 26,208, it said.

A total of 22,837 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 425 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh coronavirus cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 268 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent. The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9910 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 62 4 2305105 3 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64207 296 4 Assam 2 1 716237 1 7986 5 Bihar 52 1 818426 7 12256 6 Chandigarh 77 3 91094 16 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 55 7 1138321 14 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1762 79 1876695 499 26207 4 4 10 Goa 98 1 241772 12 3832 11 Gujarat 192 6 1213868 31 10944 12 Haryana 1041 21 989845 266 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 45 5 280839 11 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 59 2 449401 3 4752 15 Jharkhand 22 3 429985 4 5318 16 Karnataka 1799 84 3909073 124 40106 17 Kerala*** 4313 358 6478328 376 69643 13 13 18 Ladakh 4 1 28029 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 296 7 1031294 43 10736 21 Maharashtra 2175 136 7733786 334 147857 22 Manipur 1 135110 2120 23 Meghalaya 2 92227 1593 24 Mizoram 162 6 227366 27 698 25 Nagaland 1 34735 760 26 Odisha 121 22 1279143 25 9126 27 Puducherry 27 163856 2 1962 28 Punjab 113 10 742376 13 17752 29 Rajasthan 495 4 1275303 52 9555 1 1 30 Sikkim 3 1 38710 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 371 17 3416644 39 38025 32 Telangana 398 21 788488 28 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 475 6 429666 14 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 830 55 2054661 177 23519 36 West Bengal 358 2 1997630 44 21203 Total# 15414 443 42604881 2167 524525 6 13 18 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 3 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 9 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

