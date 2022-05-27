India reports 2,710 new COVID cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,814. 

Highlights
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,539
- India saw a total of 2,296 COVID discharges in last 24 hours
- An increase of 400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,710 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 14 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (May 27), the country saw a total of 2,296 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,07,177.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 15,814, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,414.
An increase of 400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,539. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 403 fresh Covid cases and one more fatality on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.76 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,067 and the death toll climbed to 26,208, it said.
A total of 22,837 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 425 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh coronavirus cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent.
On Monday, Delhi had reported 268 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent. The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|9910
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|62
|4
|2305105
|3
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64207
|296
|4
|Assam
|2
|1
|716237
|1
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|52
|1
|818426
|7
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|77
|3
|91094
|16
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|55
|7
|1138321
|14
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1762
|79
|1876695
|499
|26207
|4
|4
|10
|Goa
|98
|1
|241772
|12
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|192
|6
|1213868
|31
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1041
|21
|989845
|266
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|45
|5
|280839
|11
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|59
|2
|449401
|3
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|22
|3
|429985
|4
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1799
|84
|3909073
|124
|40106
|17
|Kerala***
|4313
|358
|6478328
|376
|69643
|13
|13
|18
|Ladakh
|4
|1
|28029
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|296
|7
|1031294
|43
|10736
|21
|Maharashtra
|2175
|136
|7733786
|334
|147857
|22
|Manipur
|1
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|2
|92227
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|162
|6
|227366
|27
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|121
|22
|1279143
|25
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|27
|163856
|2
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|113
|10
|742376
|13
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|495
|4
|1275303
|52
|9555
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|3
|1
|38710
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|371
|17
|3416644
|39
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|398
|21
|788488
|28
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|475
|6
|429666
|14
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|830
|55
|2054661
|177
|23519
|36
|West Bengal
|358
|2
|1997630
|44
|21203
|Total#
|15414
|443
|42604881
|2167
|524525
|6
|13
|18
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 3 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 9 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
