India reports 2,710 new COVID cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,814

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 15,814, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2022 9:30 IST
India reports 2,710 new COVID cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,814. 

 

Highlights

  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,539
  • India saw a total of 2,296 COVID discharges in last 24 hours
  • An increase of 400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,710 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 14 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (May 27), the country saw a total of 2,296 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,07,177.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 15,814, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,414. 

An increase of 400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,539. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 403 fresh Covid cases and one more fatality on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.76 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,067 and the death toll climbed to 26,208, it said.

A total of 22,837 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 425 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh coronavirus cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 268 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent. The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2   9910   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 62 2305105 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64207   296      
4 Assam 2 716237 7986      
5 Bihar 52 818426 12256      
6 Chandigarh 77 91094 16  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 55 1138321 14  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1762 79  1876695 499  26207   4
10 Goa 98 241772 12  3832      
11 Gujarat 192 1213868 31  10944      
12 Haryana 1041 21  989845 266  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 45 280839 11  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 59 449401 4752      
15 Jharkhand 22 429985 5318      
16 Karnataka 1799 84  3909073 124  40106      
17 Kerala*** 4313 358  6478328 376  69643   13 13
18 Ladakh 4 28029 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 296 1031294 43  10736      
21 Maharashtra 2175 136  7733786 334  147857      
22 Manipur 1   135110   2120      
23 Meghalaya 2   92227   1593      
24 Mizoram 162 227366 27  698      
25 Nagaland 1   34735   760      
26 Odisha 121 22  1279143 25  9126      
27 Puducherry 27   163856 1962      
28 Punjab 113 10  742376 13  17752      
29 Rajasthan 495 1275303 52  9555   1
30 Sikkim 3 38710 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 371 17  3416644 39  38025      
32 Telangana 398 21  788488 28  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 475 429666 14  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 830 55  2054661 177  23519      
36 West Bengal 358 1997630 44  21203      
Total# 15414 443  42604881 2167  524525 13 18
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 3 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 9 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

