Monkeypox Vs Coronavirus: Which one is a bigger threat; Are the two alike?

At a time when the world is already struggling to deal with COVID19, reports of a monkeypox outbreak have raised concerns. Both the viruses are equally dangerous on the ground of transmission. According to the World Health Organisation, the Monkeypox infection has been confirmed in 15 countries, warning that the infection is likely to spread to more nations. Now, the question arises, Can the monkeypox virus also lead to another pandemic in the near future? Let's see how COVID and Monkeypox differs and which one can be a bigger threat.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus which is responsible for causing Coronavirus infection was first detected in 2019, in China's Wuhan. On the other hand, the monkeypox virus was first discovered in 1958 and the viral infection is more common in West and Central Africa. But now, it has spread to 15 countries. Taking cognizance of the situation, the WHO said "The situation is evolving and WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries." ALSO READ: Is monkeypox similar to smallpox or more dangerous? Know Symptoms, signs and prevention

Monkeypox Vs Coronavirus: Transmission

Monkeypox is associated with the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. It is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals). This infection can be transmitted from animal to humans as well as human to human. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract, or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth). This happens when you come into contact with airborne droplets when a person coughs or sneezes. Also, it can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material. Compared to the Monkeypox virus, COVID-19 can spread rapidly from one person to another and it is far more transmissible.

According to the global health body, the cases of Monkeypox have mainly but not exclusively been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics.

Monkeypox Vs Coronavirus: Symptoms

Monkeypox is a disease in the same family as smallpox and symptoms include a distinct bumpy rash, a fever, chills, sore muscles, malaise, fatigue, and a headache. While Coronavirus symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, runny nose, joint pain, headache, shortness of breath, chest pain, loss of sense of smell and taste, and weakness.

Monkeypox Vs Coronavirus: Which is a bigger threat and why

Experts believe that the monkeypox virus is less dangerous and lethal than Coronavirus. Compared to the Monkeypox virus, COVID-19 is more dangerous as it can spread rapidly from one person to another. Additionally, while COVID-19 contains single strands of genetic material called RNA, the monkeypox virus carries a double-stranded genetic code in DNA. Monkeypox virus likely spread by sex at 2 gatherings in Europe, reveals expert

Monkeypox Vs Coronavirus: Treatment and Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines are available in the market. Also, many people have taken booster doses against the virus. However, vaccines for monkeypox is still not there. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there's no proven treatment for monkeypox specifically, but since monkeypox is closely related to smallpox, the smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin can protect people from getting monkeypox.