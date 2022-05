Man held for murder of brother-in-lawThe Gurugram police nabbed a man and his mother in connection with the murder of his brother-in-law in DLF Phase 3 area after an argument over stock market losses. According to the police, Suraj killed his brother-in-law Shubhankar Bhadra by hitting him on the head with an iron rod, while the victim's mother-in-law Malti is accused of concealing and misleading the incident. On May 26, Nathupur police chowki received information that Bhadra died due to injuries caused by falling from the stairs inside his house. "Bhadra's wife said that she had gone to a shopping mall with her sister-in-law and nephew when she got a call informing her that her husband fell from stairs and had been admitted to Neelkanth Hospital, where he died during treatment," police said .