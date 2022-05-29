COVID: India reports 2,828 new cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 17,087.

Highlights
- India saw a total of 2,035 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 84,97,99,142 samples have been tested up to May 28 for COVID
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,828 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 14 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 29), the country saw a total of 2,035 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,11,370.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,087, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 16,308.
An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,586. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate has reached to 0.60% on Sunday.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,97,99,142 samples have been tested up to May 28 for COVID-19. Of these 4,74,309 samples were tested on Saturday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday logged 442 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent, while no new death was reported due the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the second consecutive day when zero fatality due to coronavirus has been recorded in the city.
The fresh cases pushed the capital's COVID-19 tally to 19,05,954 while the death toll stood at 26,208. A total of 21,914 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
On Friday, the national capital had recorded 445 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent. On Thursday, the national capital recorded 403 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 1.76 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|1
|9911
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|58
|3
|2305113
|5
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64208
|296
|4
|Assam
|4
|1
|716237
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|49
|6
|818445
|8
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|91
|3
|91118
|18
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|51
|4
|1138333
|5
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1627
|34
|1877677
|479
|26208
|10
|Goa
|106
|5
|241802
|15
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|194
|10
|1213920
|33
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1096
|10
|990308
|246
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|6
|280859
|15
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|63
|1
|449412
|8
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|22
|1
|429991
|3
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1827
|50
|3909369
|121
|40106
|17
|Kerala***
|4723
|211
|6479380
|480
|69687
|32
|32
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|2
|28030
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|299
|8
|1031397
|61
|10736
|21
|Maharashtra
|2568
|207
|7734439
|329
|147858
|22
|Manipur
|6
|4
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|3
|92228
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|160
|4
|227411
|18
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|129
|9
|1279155
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|18
|4
|163867
|6
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|115
|6
|742418
|21
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|577
|86
|1275390
|26
|9556
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|2
|38713
|2
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|401
|14
|3416728
|41
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|425
|8
|788554
|38
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|484
|429685
|8
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|818
|10
|2054935
|131
|23519
|36
|West Bengal
|344
|17
|1997706
|39
|21203
|Total#
|16308
|494
|42609335
|2158
|524572
|20
|32
|33
|***Kerala:0 death in last 24 hours;2 death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 11 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD (appeal cases filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
