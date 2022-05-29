Sunday, May 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID: India reports 2,828 new cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 17,087

COVID: India reports 2,828 new cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 17,087

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 17,087, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2022 9:47 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: India reports 2,828 new cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 17,087.

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 2,035 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 84,97,99,142 samples have been tested up to May 28 for COVID
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,586

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,828 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 14 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 29), the country saw a total of 2,035 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,11,370.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,087, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 16,308. 

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,586. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate has reached to 0.60% on Sunday. 

ALSO READ: After two years, study confirms airborne transmission of coronavirus

ICMR Testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,97,99,142 samples have been tested up to May 28 for COVID-19. Of these 4,74,309 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday logged 442 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent, while no new death was reported due the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the second consecutive day when zero fatality due to coronavirus has been recorded in the city.

The fresh cases pushed the capital's COVID-19 tally to 19,05,954 while the death toll stood at 26,208. A total of 21,914 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Friday, the national capital had recorded 445 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent. On Thursday, the national capital recorded 403 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 1.76 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9911 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 58 2305113 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64208   296      
4 Assam 4 716237   7986      
5 Bihar 49 818445 12256      
6 Chandigarh 91 91118 18  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 51 1138333 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1627 34  1877677 479  26208      
10 Goa 106 241802 15  3832      
11 Gujarat 194 10  1213920 33  10944      
12 Haryana 1096 10  990308 246  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 39 280859 15  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 63 449412 4752      
15 Jharkhand 22 429991 5318      
16 Karnataka 1827 50  3909369 121  40106      
17 Kerala*** 4723 211  6479380 480  69687   32 32
18 Ladakh 5 28030   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 299 1031397 61  10736      
21 Maharashtra 2568 207  7734439 329  147858      
22 Manipur 6 135110   2120      
23 Meghalaya 3   92228 1593      
24 Mizoram 160 227411 18  698      
25 Nagaland 2 34735   760      
26 Odisha 129 1279155   9126      
27 Puducherry 18 163867 1962      
28 Punjab 115 742418 21  17752      
29 Rajasthan 577 86  1275390 26  9556   1
30 Sikkim 0 38713 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 401 14  3416728 41  38025      
32 Telangana 425 788554 38  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 484   429685 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 818 10  2054935 131  23519      
36 West Bengal 344 17  1997706 39  21203      
Total# 16308 494  42609335 2158  524572 20  32 33
***Kerala:0 death in last 24 hours;2 death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 11 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD (appeal cases filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Monkeypox Vs Coronavirus: Which one is a bigger threat; Are the two alike?

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News