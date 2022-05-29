Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India reports 2,828 new cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 17,087.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,828 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 14 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 29), the country saw a total of 2,035 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,11,370.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,087, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 16,308.

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,586. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate has reached to 0.60% on Sunday.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,97,99,142 samples have been tested up to May 28 for COVID-19. Of these 4,74,309 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday logged 442 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent, while no new death was reported due the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the second consecutive day when zero fatality due to coronavirus has been recorded in the city.

The fresh cases pushed the capital's COVID-19 tally to 19,05,954 while the death toll stood at 26,208. A total of 21,914 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Friday, the national capital had recorded 445 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent. On Thursday, the national capital recorded 403 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 1.76 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 1 9911 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 58 3 2305113 5 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64208 296 4 Assam 4 1 716237 7986 5 Bihar 49 6 818445 8 12256 6 Chandigarh 91 3 91118 18 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 51 4 1138333 5 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1627 34 1877677 479 26208 10 Goa 106 5 241802 15 3832 11 Gujarat 194 10 1213920 33 10944 12 Haryana 1096 10 990308 246 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 39 6 280859 15 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 63 1 449412 8 4752 15 Jharkhand 22 1 429991 3 5318 16 Karnataka 1827 50 3909369 121 40106 17 Kerala*** 4723 211 6479380 480 69687 32 32 18 Ladakh 5 2 28030 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 299 8 1031397 61 10736 21 Maharashtra 2568 207 7734439 329 147858 22 Manipur 6 4 135110 2120 23 Meghalaya 3 92228 1 1593 24 Mizoram 160 4 227411 18 698 25 Nagaland 2 1 34735 760 26 Odisha 129 9 1279155 9126 27 Puducherry 18 4 163867 6 1962 28 Punjab 115 6 742418 21 17752 29 Rajasthan 577 86 1275390 26 9556 1 1 30 Sikkim 0 2 38713 2 452 31 Tamil Nadu 401 14 3416728 41 38025 32 Telangana 425 8 788554 38 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 484 429685 8 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 818 10 2054935 131 23519 36 West Bengal 344 17 1997706 39 21203 Total# 16308 494 42609335 2158 524572 20 32 33 ***Kerala:0 death in last 24 hours;2 death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 11 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD (appeal cases filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

