The BJP on Monday said it will run 'Seva Pakhwara' in association with the Uttar Pradesh government from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A senior BJP leader who attended the meeting told PTI that the saffron party had initially planned to organise the programme on its own but its core group in the state met in the evening and decided to rope in the government headed by Yogi Adityanath.