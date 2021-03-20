Saturday, March 20, 2021
     
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 20

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2021 6:42 IST
Live updates :Breaking News March 20

  • Mar 20, 2021 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Union Minister Smriti Irani attends UN meeting

    Union Minister Smriti Irani attended a UN meeting, where she said, "While Govt of India has dedicated efforts to provide clean cooking fuel to over 80 million Indian women in past 6 years, it's construction of 100 million household toilets that have contributed immensely to women’s health and welfare in India."

  • Mar 20, 2021 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi's overall air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very very poor' category

    Delhi's overall air quality improves to 'poor' from the 'very very poor' category, with the air quality index standing at 293, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. Air quality in Mumbai and Ahmedabad also is in the 'poor' category.

