Tuesday, April 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News Live, Latest Updates April 13
Live now

Breaking News Live, Latest Updates April 13

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV, and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2021 8:21 IST
Breaking News, live updates, Latest Updates, live updates April 13, coronavirus cases, covid19 secon
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News Live Updates April 13

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, the country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS APRIL 13

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 13, 2021 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Devotees arrive at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra on Navratri's first day

    Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu & Kashmir's Katra on the first day of Navratri today, amid COVID-19 protocols in place. A devotee from Delhi said, "We have to present negative RT-PCR report upon entering the temple. I pray that this infection is eliminated soon." 

  • Apr 13, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Priests perform 'aarti' at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple on first day of Navratri

    Morning 'aarti' was being performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple in the presence of priests and their family members on the first day of Navratri today. The temple has been closed for general public in view of rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

  • Apr 13, 2021 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    5 booked, 1 arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

    Five people have been booked and one of them has been arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Sambedana Snehi of Women Police Station said, "Five have been booked and one has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, filming the act and circulating it online in Hathauri area of Muzaffarpur." 

  • Apr 13, 2021 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Man, woman found shot dead in a car in Lucknow, probe on

    A man and a woman were found shot dead in a car in Bania Khera area of Lucknow Cantt at around 9:00 pm on Monday. Additional DCP (East) of Lucknow Cantt, SM Qasim Abidi said, "Prima facie, it seems the man shot the woman dead before shooting himself." 

  • Apr 13, 2021 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    VP Venkaiah Naidu releases commemorative postage stamp in memory of former Brahma Kumaris chief

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp in memory of former Brahma Kumaris chief Rajyogini Dadi Janki in Delhi. Speaking at the event, VP Naidu said, "Everyone should follow her footsteps to fight social evils like gender discrimination, casteism and communalism." 

  • Apr 13, 2021 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates CIIIT in Jammu

    Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) at Government Polytechnic College at Bikram Chowk in Jammu. The centre was established at a cost of Rs 181.56 crores in Jammu city.

     

Top News

Latest News

X