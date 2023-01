Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on Thursday assailed Lt Governor VK Saxena and the BJP-ruled centre during a debate on the law and order situation in the national capital, and said Delhi needs an institutional change. Citing the drug menace in the city and the Kanjhawla incident, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged by a car for over 12 kms, they again demanded the force to be placed under the administrative control of the city government.