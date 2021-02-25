Breaking News February 25 | LIVE

Thursday, February 25, 2021
     
Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2021 8:27 IST
Live updates :BREAKING NEWS LATEST NEWS UPDATES FEBRUARY 25

  • Feb 25, 2021 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    BJP & Hindu outfits have called for a 12 hours shutdown in Alappuzha in protest against RSS worker's death

    BJP & Hindu outfits have called for a shutdown in Alappuzha district from 6 am to 6 pm today in protest against the death of an RSS worker in a clash with SDPI workers last night in Kerala, says BJP district president MV Gopakumar

  • Feb 25, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    West Bengal: Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in Kolkata scheduled today cancelled as Kolkata police didn't give permission

  • Feb 25, 2021 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: Onion prices rise again

  • Feb 25, 2021 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    New passenger train connecting Siliguri (NJP) & Dhaka will start on March 26

  • Feb 25, 2021 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to inaugurate multiple developmental projects in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives, including key power projects in Tamil Nadu.

  • Feb 25, 2021 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi swam in the sea with fishermen during his visit to Kollam

