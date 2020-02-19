Wednesday, February 19, 2020
     
Delhi High Court to hear petition seeking Uniform Civil Code across country | Live updates

New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2020 9:10 IST
  • Feb 19, 2020 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad will be a grand event: Ram Madhav

    'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad will be a grand event. People-to-people contact has always been an important part of India-US relations and making the event a part of US President Donald Trump's visit is reflection of that, said BJP's Ram Madhav ahead of Trump's India visit who is scheduled to arrive on February 24.

  • Feb 19, 2020 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Delhi High Court to hear petition seeking Uniform Civil Code across country

    Delhi High Court will today hear a petition seeking Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. The Centre's reply has also been sought on the matter.

     

     

