A powerful earthquake and two strong aftershocks rocked Indonesia's resort island of Bali and other parts of the country early Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 and was centred in the Bali Sea 181 kilometers northeast of Gili Air, a tiny island near the coast of Lombok Island, next to Bali. It occurred at a depth of 513.5 kilometers.