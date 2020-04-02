JNU student accuses guard of beating him up | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on April 2, 2020. Live Updates:
Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of NOCCA Robotics: Ventilators that we are developing will cost less than Rs 50,000. It is not a full-fledged ventilator. It has features that are for COVID-19 patients specifically. #Maharashtra https://t.co/fGLZO6mYaB— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020
We began our repatriation efforts from India yesterday with a flight that brought in some 170-some U.S. citizens: Ian G. Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, US State Department
With regard to student visas, these questions are better addressed to Dept of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services. Once a student enters US, their status is governed/regulated by USCIS & not by the Department of State: Ian G. Brownlee, US State Department
A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University has accused the security guards of the varsity of physically assaulting him after he tried to go out of university campus amid the nationwide lockdown.
In a viral video, the student identified as Pranav can be seen sitting near the JNU gate, arguing with security guards, saying he needs to go outside the campus for an important work.
