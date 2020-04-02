Thursday, April 02, 2020
     
  4. JNU student accuses guard of beating him up | Live Updates
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2020 8:17 IST
Fight Against Coronavirus

Live updates :Breaking News April 2

  • Apr 02, 2020 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Engineers at NOCCA Robotics are developing low-cost ventilators in an attempt to fight COVID-19

  • Apr 02, 2020 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    We began our repatriation efforts from India yesterday with a flight that brought in some 170-some citizen: US State Dept

    We began our repatriation efforts from India yesterday with a flight that brought in some 170-some U.S. citizens: Ian G. Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, US State Department

    With regard to student visas, these questions are better addressed to Dept of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services. Once a student enters US, their status is governed/regulated by USCIS & not by the Department of State: Ian G. Brownlee, US State Department
  • Apr 02, 2020 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    JNU student accuses guards of beating him up

     A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University has accused the security guards of the varsity of physically assaulting him after he tried to go out of university campus amid the nationwide lockdown.

    In a viral video, the student identified as Pranav can be seen sitting near the JNU gate, arguing with security guards, saying he needs to go outside the campus for an important work.

