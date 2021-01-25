Army's Dhruv chopper crash lands in Jammu and Kashmir, pilot killed

Image Source : HAL File Photo/Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

An Indian Army Dhruv chopper crash-landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Lakhanpur on Monday. Both the pilots received grievous injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Military Base Hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries. The condition of other pilot is said to be critical.

The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua Shailendra Mishra told PTI.

More details are awaited.

