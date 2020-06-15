Earthquake aftershocks in Gujarat

Monday, June 15, 2020
     
Aftershocks of Sunday's 5.5-magnitude earthquake are rattling Gujarat. The latest aftershock was reported from Kutch at 3.56 pm on Monday. It struck 6 kilometers North-northwest of Bhachau in Kutch. The magnitude is said to be 4.1 on the Richter Scale. No immediate casualties have been reported. 

So far, 16 aftershocks have been felt in Gujarat.

Earlier today, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Gujarat at 12.57 p.m. The tremors were felt in Kutch, 83 kilometers northwest of Rajkot.

On Sunday, a 5.5-magnitude quake hit Gujarat's Rajkot at 8.13 pm. Several parts of the state including Ahmedabad felt the tremors. The epicenter was traced to Bhachau in Kutch. 

