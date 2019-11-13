Delhi-NCR schools shut till November 15, SC panel orders amid rising pollution

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Delhi-NCR schools shut till November 15

Schools in Delhi-NCR will remain shut on November 14 and November 15, the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA ordered on Wednesday amid rising pollution levels in the national capital. The EPCA has advised people to avoid outdoor exposure and work from home wherever feasible. The SC-mandated panel has also extended the ban on hot-mix plants and stone-crushers in Delhi-NCR till November 15. The decision comes as unfavourable weather conditions pushed the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR towards the "emergency" zone for the third time in the last 15 days.

On November 4, the Supreme Court had banned construction and demolition activities in the region till further orders. All coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue, will remain shut in Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Sonepat and Panipat till November 15, the EPCA said. In Delhi, industries which have not yet shifted to piped natural gas, will not operate during the period.

Early this month, the Delhi government shut all schools for four days after EPCA declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region. The schools reopened on November 5 after the air quality had improved.