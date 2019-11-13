Delhi smog hits the headlines but no solution in sight

With the air quality in Delhi and nearby areas hitting hazardous levels once again, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to furnish day-to-day Air Quality Index (AQI) data pertaining to the capital till November 14. The Bench headed by Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought the data from the date on which the Odd-Even Scheme in Delhi was introduced. The top court also sought day-to-day AQI data for the period between October 1 and December 31, 2018.

The apex court took up the issue of air pollution in North India, and specifically the hazardous situation in Delhi, on November 4. It had pulled up the Centre and the Delhi government for their inaction on the air pollution choking the national capital and surrounding areas.

The court observed that "no room in Delhi is safe". Despite installing air purifiers, the PM 2.5 levels were at 500 and 600, indicating a grim situation. It also criticised the Centre over deteriorating air quality in Delhi while directing the government to find a solution to the problem of air pollution.

The bench directed the central government to assess the feasibility of hydrogen-based fuel technology.

"In our view, little constructive efforts have been made by govt and other stakeholders to find a solution to the problem," the SC bench said as it noted that the whole of north India, NCR is suffering from the issue of air pollution.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that odd-even scheme in Delhi that ends on Friday may get extended if needed.

"We are thinking about the odd-even scheme. If needed, we will extend it," Kejriwal said as air pollution level in Delhi remains in "severe" category.

"I am worried about the health of the people of Delhi. I am also concerned about the image of the city being projected in the world. Earlier this month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Delhi, what image will she carry about the country's national capital," the Chief Minister said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 494 on Wednesday morning, according to the monitoring agency SAFAR. The index measures the levels of airborne PM 2.5 - particles that can reach deep into the lungs.

As per Skymet AQI app data, Gurugram is the most polluted city in Delhi-NCR with four out of the five most polluted areas falling within the city.

Sector 67, Gurugram, is the top polluted area in the Delhi NCR region with the Air Quality Index (AQI) count of 643. With a count of 643, it is in the hazardous zone and both PM 2.5 and PM 10 are the main pollutants in this area.

It is followed by Vasant Kunj in Delhi with an index count of 598, also in the hazardous category with PM 2.5 being the principal pollutant.

